St. Charles County non-profit bringing BBQ, opportunities to community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -Barbeque is being served up with a side of gratitude in St. Charles County, as a local non-profit aims to give back to first responders.

Crossed Heart BBQ, founded by Scott Sheeley, was born from his love of barbeque and desire to raise others up.

“If you like to make BBQ and you don’t like to share, you’re in the wrong hobby space,” Sheeley said.

Sheeley, who goes by “SmokeyScott,” partners with Community Living Inc. in St. Charles, bringing volunteers and individuals to Waypoint Church several weeks every month to cook, package and deliver meals.

“It allows our individuals we support in our “day-hab” program to socialize, it gives them the ability to engage in community integration and it’s just really fun,” said Jenn Braden, Director of Support Services for Adults at Community Living.

Community Living specializes in providing ongoing support for adults with disabilities. Through it’s adult programming, those who are not entering the workforce, but would like to take part in meaningful and productive activities, volunteer with Crossed Heart BBQ.

Sheeley has been a BBQ enthusiast for decades and said several years ago he began sending some of his homemade BBQ to work with his son-in-law, who works for an area police department.

“They’d say thanks for the support, thanks for having our back and the thing that really set the hook for me was, why can’t there be more of this,” he said. “This was late in my career and I’m thinking, when I retire, there can be more of this.”

Last fall, with help of his son Ben, who has autism, Sheeley launched Crossed Heart BBQ. By April, he began delivering meals to first responders in St. Charles County and St. Louis County. To date, he estimates they’ve given out more than 2,000 meals and gone through 200 pork butts.

“I immediately thought of my son Ben at the beginning, because he has some pretty high BBQ skills,” Sheeley said. “He has autism and employment has always been a challenge so it seemed like the perfect fit.”

Waypoint Church in Cottleville then stepped up Sheeley said, offering their commercial kitchen.

“We don’t utilize {it} all the time, so he comes in and has a regular schedule and we’re able to support his ministry,” said Executive Pastor Clifton Wise.

The final delivery of the year landed at the Cottleville Fire Department, situated next door to the church.

“It’s not necessary, it’s what we signed up for but we appreciate it when it happens,” said Cpt. Brian Gettemeier. “We operate just like you do at home. This is our crew, we sit around and we say, ‘what are we going to have for dinner tonight? I don’t know!’ So today, we’re going to have BBQ.”

Sheeley hopes to pick back up in the spring after some time off this winter. To make a donation, visit https://crossedheart.org/

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.