Scattered Rain On Thanksgiving, More Rain Saturday Afternoon

Weather Discussion: Expect rain for Thanksgiving. it won’t be too widespread though with better chances of some steadier rain south/southeast and more spotty rain from St. Louis and north. Another good rain chance arrives Saturday.

Thursday is not wash out all day type of rain, but we have a chance for some hits of rain off and on throughout the day. It may be a bit more steady south/southeast in the morning, but the afternoon looks to be hit and miss. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ or less are expect in the St. Louis metro. Have an umbrella or poncho if you are attending the parade downtown as we could get a shower, though it’s not a guarantee the parade will be wet. But we want you prepared.

Friday looks partly cloudy & dry with seasonal temperatures.

Then Saturday rainfall looks heavier and more widespread. Look for it to be dry though about noon and then the rain moves in. The rain ends by noon on Sunday with totals from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.