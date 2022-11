ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ritenour High School Marching Band won this year’s band competition at the Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade in downtown St. Louis.

The Ritenour High School Marching Band has 65 members at Thursday’s Thanks-For-Giving parade. Watch the video above to see their performance.

