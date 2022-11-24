Police: Suspect shot by officers in Litchfield after flashing gun at them

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day.

Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.

ISP said the person displayed a gun at the officers. Two Litchfield officers, a county sheriff’s deputy and an ISP officer fired their weapons at the suspect. They were hit and taken to the hospital. Police did not specify how many times they were shot, but no officers were injured in the incident.

ISP’s Division of Internal Investigations is now investigating the incident. Evidence will be submitted to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office after the investigation into the shooting is completed. ISP said some video of the incident will eventually be made public.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a preliminary report of an officer-involved shooting. News 4 will update this story as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.