Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.

Another person was shot in the arm and taken to Barnes Hospital. No other information has been released.

