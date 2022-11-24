Drying Out For Friday, Heavier Rain Saturday Night

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Drying out by Friday, a much brighter day
  • Widespread & heavier rain late Saturday
  • Saturday Night Looks Very Wet with 0.5″ to 1.5″ Rainfall

Friday will be dry by morning and clearing as it turns sunny. Highs in the mid 50s with sunshine will be a nice change from Thursday’s gray and wet weather.

Then Saturday starts dry for the morning and much of the afternoon. By late day or evening Saturday rain moves into the area from the southwest. Saturday night rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times and widespread. The rain is heaviest from late evening through pre-dawn hours Sunday morning. However some lingering light rain continues part of Sunday morning after daybreak before it dries out for Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be 0.5″ to 1.5″.

7 Day Forecast
