St. Charles County Amazon workers plan Black Friday strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dozens of workers inside the St. Peters Amazon STL 8 warehouse are preparing for one of the biggest online shopping days of the year.

However, a strike is on the horizon and it’s not just happening in St. Peters.

Amazon workers across the globe plan to strike on Black Friday.

“I heard Amazon was coming to St. Peters, I jumped on the opportunity because I thought it was going to be a great job that was available to me,” said J. Lopez, an Amazon STL 8 employee.

Lopez said workers are expected to work 10 to 12 hour shifts, incur injuries at work, aren’t given breaks and don’t make enough money.

Lopez tells News 4 that this upcoming holiday season is looming and so are workers’ concerns.

“The ask is bigger right, and they’re not, you’re not increasing your staff or any of the help that you have,” he said.

That’s why STL 8 and warehouses worldwide are striking on the market’s biggest revenue day.

Friday will be the second time this year Amazon workers at STL 8 go on strike.

In September they protested unsafe working conditions.

Now, they say they’re hoping to make a bigger impact.

