NFL settles with St. Louis City, County for millions

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Regional Sports Authority (RSA) have reached a settlement agreement with the NFL and Stan Kroenke that is estimated at $519 million.

As of January 2023, St. Louis City will receive $250 million plus an additional $30 million on contingency, St. Louis County will receive $169 million and the RSA will receive $70 million.

News 4 is working on getting more details on the agreement.

