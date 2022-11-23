News 4′s meteorologists share what to expect this winter in a St. Louis Winter Weather Outlook special

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro has already seen blasts of winter weather and it’s not Thanksgiving yet.

News 4′s First Alert Weather team gives us a detailed view of what you can expect for the rest of the winter months. Our team asks road crews about their latest strategies to keep streets safe, as well as how you can prepare your home and car for the elements.

Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt gives us a look at some of the most extreme winters in St. Louis.

When the winter weather strikes, much of our focus turns to road conditions. Meteorologist Matt Chambers turned to the experts to find out how they tackle slick streets.

It can be tricky to keep your home warm and safe when the temps drop, and we’ve seen the effort to stay warm turn deadly in recent years. Meteorologist Kristen Cornett spoke to fire crews about the best practices this winter.

How do you prepare your car for winter weather? Our meteorologists break down what you’ll want in your car if you get stranded in harsh weather.

What do persimmon seeds and wooly worms have in common? Well, some people think they can predict the weather. Meteorologist Leah Hill puts those theories to the test.

How much heavier is wet snow versus dry snow?

Freezing rain is caused by warm air on the ground. True or false?

Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton has the answers.

