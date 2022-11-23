Metro East teen killed in weekend quadruple shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are searching for suspects after a drive-by shooting left one teen dead and three others injured.

Authorities said after 5 p.m. Saturday, someone shot four teens near 45th Street and Bunkum Road in Washington Park.

Johnny McCline, 13, died at the scene, according to his mother, Kysha Davis.

“I need justice for my baby,” Davis told News 4 Tuesday.

Davis said her son caught the bus Saturday afternoon to the Roosevelt Homes public housing complex they grew up in.

“Not even an hour that my son was in that projects, he got shot down and killed,” Davis said. “He went to the convenience store across the street from the Roosevelts and he was coming out. He had went to go get him some snacks with his friends when they came out, they start shooting and my son was hit instantly. He died instantly. I talked to one of the other ones who was shot. He came to see me and tell me that he was sorry for what happened. My baby had to be the one to pay for it and it wasn’t even his fault.”

Washington Park Mayor Leonard Moore showed up to console McCline’s mother. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ZLSJo4hTB9 — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) November 22, 2022

Davis believes this is a case of mistaken identity. She said the three other victims, ages 13-15, are recovering.

An employee inside the Bunkum Road convenience store confirmed to News 4 police took surveillance video of the incident.

No suspects are in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

The East St. Louis school district posted online that McCline is one of its own middle school students. Counselors will be available all week to help students and parents struggling with this loss.

The district posted the following statement:

“Dear School District 189 Families,

It is with sadness that I tell you about a loss to our school district family. On November 19th, Johnny McCline, a Mason/Clark Middle School student, was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Washington Park community. Some other District 189 students were also shot and have thankfully survived.

On behalf of the East St. Louis School District we would like to express condolences to Johnny’s family, teachers, friends and fellow students. We wish the surviving students healing and peace from the physical and emotional scars of this tragedy.

The district Crisis Team has been activated and is offering onsite support to students and staff this week. School Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Teams will continue to be available for students and staff who need ongoing support.

Students react in different ways to tragedies. Please try to understand and accept the variety of emotions and behaviors that youth may exhibit. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive, encourage discussion, and be good listeners. If a student needs additional support, please reach out to a school teacher or administrator. You can report students in crisis or other urgent situations through SpeakUp189 by emailing speakup@estl189.com or by calling/texting 618.515.2165 and sharing your concern.

The state-wide Safe2Help Illinois is another resource available to youth. Trained youth mental health professionals are available in real time 24/7 to address youth in crisis. Always available. Always confidential. In English and Spanish.

Call: 844-4-SAFEIL

Text: SAFE2 (72332)

Email: HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com

Our heartfelt prayers are with Johnny McCline’s family as well as the families of the survivors.

Sincerely,

Arthur R. Culver, Superintendent”

GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.