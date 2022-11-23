Man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday night police responded to a shooting in downtown St. Louis at Olive and 8th. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several blocks have been closed off by police.

Preliminary police reports state that the man was shot multiple times.

Police told News 4 that they found dozens of shell casings spanning from 8th to 10th and Olive to Pine.

A medical examiner and homicide detectives are on the scene.

