Man hit by car and killed while walking near an exit ramp

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night in St. Louis City.

Police say the man was struck while he was walking on 14th Street near the exit ramp from Eastbound 64.

Officers say the driver fled the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.