Man, 60, killed in Jersey Country crash

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WILX)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Piasa, Illinois was killed in a Monday afternoon crash.

Preliminary information concluded that a maroon Polaris Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance from Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County when it crossed into the path of a silver Ford Escape. The Escape hit the back into the Polaris Ranger, causing the Polaris Ranger to roll over into the field.

The driver of the Polaris Ranger, Wayne D. Moore, 60, was pronounced dead following the crash. A passenger of the Polaris Ranger was taken to the local hospital with injuries.

