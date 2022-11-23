Light Rain On Thanksgiving, More Rain Late Saturday

Weather Discussion: Light rain is on the way for Thanksgiving. it won’t be too widespread though with better chances of some steadier rain south/southeast and more spotty rain from St. Louis and north. Another good rain chance arrives Saturday.

It will be dry this evening, no weather issues as the clouds build. Then off and on light rain on Thanksgiving from the morning to the evening. This is not wash out all day rain, but we have a chance for some hits of light rain. It may be a bit more steady south/southeast in the morning, but the afternoon looks to be hit and miss. Rainfall totals of 0.10″ or less are expect in the St. Louis metro. Have an umbrella or poncho if you are attending the parade downtown as we could get a light shower, though it’s not a guarantee the parade will be wet. But we want you prepared.

Friday looks cloudy & dry with seasonal temperatures.

Then Saturday rainfall looks heavier and more widespread. Look for it to be dry much of the day until late afternoon and evening. the rain ends early Sunday with totals from 0.5″ to 1.5″.

