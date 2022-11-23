Lambert Airport expecting high volume of travelers for Thanksgiving holiday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People packed into Lambert International Airport Wednesday morning, preparing to head to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations.

“We’re going to Disneyland,” said traveler Tracey Shorely.

“I’m going to visit family in Atlanta,” said Valerie Baker, another traveler.

Wherever your destination, preparation is key on one of the busiest holiday travel days, causing some concern for Lambert Airport.

“I was concerned especially traveling with an infant too, but it’s been good so far,” said Baker.

Almost 20,000 people are scheduled to go through security checkpoints at Lambert, and for connecting flights as many as 40 thousand people could be passing through. Shorely was one of those people headed to Disneyland, with her sisters and niece for the holiday.

“Our sister travels regularly. She’s very organized with all the tickets and everything ready. We generally don’t check bags but we’re checking bags this time, so fingers crossed it all works,” she said.

Compared to last year, Lambert officials are expecting a significant increase of travelers, almost to be on par with pre-pandemic numbers.

“Sunday will be the big return day, but it goes with Saturday, Sunday and Monday being used by travelers. But Sunday will be that day that if your traveling on Sunday again do things right for yourself, so you can stay stress free,” said Roger Lotz, Public Information Officer for Lambert.

To do that, remember to get to the airport two hours ahead of your flight.

“Thanksgiving is always the stronger travel period,” said Lotz.

However, for Christmas, they’re expecting strong travel too.

“Christmas, also you have a range of days you can travel. Some will travel before Christmas and getting out is not so consolidated,” Lotz added.

He said use their resources like the FLYSTL website, which has information on flight delays, cancellations and parking availability.

