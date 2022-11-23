Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Arrives Tomorrow

Weather Discussion: We have one more mild day today, then we get into some light rain on Thanksgiving. Another good rain chance arrives Saturday.

Increasing clouds today but mild temperatures with highs in the 60s. It will be dry and great for travel too.

We’re getting a better handle on Thanksgiving rain chances. Have an umbrella or poncho if you are attending the parade downtown as we could get a light shower at any point during the day. Any rain that happens to hit the parade will be light and certainly not a guarantee. Rain chances turn higher around Noon through the afternoon. That chance for a light shower continues Thursday night. Rainfall totals look light and should stay under 0.25″

Friday looks cloudy & dry with seasonal temperatures.

Additionally, we’re tracking rain chances for Saturday which look to be more widespread and a bit heavier with up to 1″ possible.

