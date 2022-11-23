Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.

