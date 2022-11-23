Illinois Police Brings Thanksgiving Dinner to St. Louis Families

Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families
Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families(Illinois State Police)
By Isaac Golden
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the week of Thanksgiving, and Illinois State Police are sending out their love to families in East St. Louis.

Illinois State Police fundraised over $800 for four separate East St. Louis families, in the aims to provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those most in need. Illinois State Police trooper, Calvin Dye and Special Agent Scott Wobbe, hand-delivered the food, drinks, and desserts to the families on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holiday travel crowds expected
Preparing for holiday travel
Guns & Hoses Fight Card Set
Fight card set for tonight's Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses
Deal to split Rams settlement funds
St. Louis City, County & RSA reach deal on Rams settlement money
(MGN graphic)
Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police