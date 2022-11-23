Fight card set for 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses

The fight card for Wednesday night's 35th annual Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses has been set.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses will take over the Enterprise Center Wednesday night.

The 35th annual event will have 32 police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel stepping into the ring at the Enterprise Center. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The first bout occurs at 5 p.m.

All proceeds go to BackStoppers. Click here to purchase tickets.

