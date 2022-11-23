Fenton man kidnapped woman, drove around with her and children while he delivered food: Police

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) – A Fenton man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two children.

Jaquan K. Banks, 26, is accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Collinsville, Illinois on Saturday at gunpoint. The suspect then allegedly drove the woman to Berkeley and assaulted her.

Banks drove the woman and two young children throughout the region as he delivered food orders on Sunday, according to Clayton police. The victim said the man told her he intended to earn enough money to fleet the state with her and the children. While the suspect was getting an order in Clayton, the woman shared her location with a caseworker, who contacted the police to report the alleged crime.

Banks was arrested inside of Sushi Ai on N. Central Avenue without incident. Officers said they recovered a .40 caliber handgun with a high-capacity extended magazine from his sweatshirt pocket. They also reportedly found a 7.26 caliber rifle with a loaded 100-round drum magazine attached within reach of the juveniles in the vehicle.

Banks has been charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $100,000. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center. The Collinsville and Berkeley police departments are expected to apply for warrants on the alleged crimes that occurred in their jurisdictions, police said.

