Deadly crash leaves 2 people dead and 1 injured

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A deadly crash left 2 people dead and one injured after a crash at Gravois and Meramec in south St. Louis on Tuesday night, police say.

Both cars involved were completely smash, with parts all over the road.

Based on police reports the condition of these vehicles, this crash happened at a high rate of speed.

The road was shut down for several hours.

