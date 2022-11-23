11-year-old shot in Belleville, 19-year-old in custody
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in Belleville Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The Belleville Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Lebanon Road just before 1 p.m. Officers found the boy shot, and he was taken to Belleville Memorial Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital. He is in critical condition. Police did not specify where he was shot.
A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after the incident. Belleville Police said it is initially believed that the shooting was accidental. The 19-year-old is related to the boy.
No other information was immediately released.
