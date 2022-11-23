11 charged in St. Charles human trafficking operation

11 people are facing charges after an undercover sting in St. Charles County.
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 11 people in an undercover operation targeting people willing to pay money to sex traffickers for prostitution.

The St. Charles Police Department said undercover officers were contacted by people seeking sex in exchange for money. Police then found and arrested 11 men ranging from 20 to 73 years old.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Office, St. Charles County Police Department, O’Fallon Police Department, and the Lake Saint Louis Police Department contributed to the sting operation.

The suspects charged with patronizing prostitution are Michael Moon(34, of Maryland Heights), Norman Hill(48, of St. Charles), Zachary Stonebarger(37, of Wentzville), Marco Young(43, of St. Louis), Daniel Novak Jr. (40, of Florissant), Frederick Wasson(73, of Moscow Mills), Hardik Patel(25, of Bridgeton), Jordan Hicks(31, of St. Peters), Keyshawn Brooks(20, of St. Louis), Jason Crader(40, of Floristell), and Scott Schneider(56, of St. Charles).

If you are in danger from human trafficking, you can reach the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

