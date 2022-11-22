WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26.

The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.

The suspect then allegedly suddenly pulled out a gun and shot at him. The victim told police he returned fire and then dropped his gun as he was rolling on the ground. A woman then got out of the sedan and picked up the victim’s gun. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s cell phone off of the ground and attempted to get into the victim’s car, but it was locked.

The suspects drove off in the blue sedan. The victim got back into his vehicle and drove himself to the hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their car is urged to call CrimeStoppers or 2nd District detectives at 314-444-0100.

