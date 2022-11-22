TIF commission clears $354 million tax incentive for Chesterfield mall redevelopment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A TIF commission passed a $353 million tax incentive to demolish and revamp the site of the old Chesterfield mall.

The TIF commission voted 9 to 3 in favor of sending the money to the Chesterfield city council for final approval. Two of those no votes came from the Parkway and the Rockwood school districts.

The city estimates the residential area of the redevelopment plan will come with roughly 200 new students, but the Parkway School District says its projections are closer to 800 new students. Parkway officials say the district would miss out on $220 million over 20 years. The city council will vote on the issue on December 5th.

