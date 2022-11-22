St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City will be holding a town hall in December with the finalists for the police chief job.

The town hall will be held at Vashon High School on December 6 at 6:00 p.m. Residents can select which topics they would like to see covered at the town hall by clicking here.

Chief John Hayden was scheduled to retire in February but stayed on until June as the search for his successor continued. Lt. Col. Michael Sack is the interim police chief.

The city expects to hire a new police chief by the end of the year.

