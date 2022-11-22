One More Mild Day, Tracking Light Rain For Thanksgiving

Weather Discussion: We have one more mild day on Wednesday, then we get into a chance for some light rain on Thanksgiving. Another good rain chance arrives Saturday.

While chilly early on Wednesday, it will warm quickly to the low 60s (normal high is 52, the record is 75). It will be dry and great for travel too.

We’re getting new details on Thanksgiving rain chances. Have an umbrella just in case if you are attending the parade downtown as we could get a light shower. Any rain that happens to hit the parade will be light and certainly not a guarantee. Rain chances turn higher around Noon and during the early afternoon. Scattered showers in the afternoon will break up into spotty showers in the evening, but that chance for a light shower continues Thursday night. Rainfall totals look light around 0.1″ or less for St. Louis, some areas south/southeast could see a tad more.

Additionally, we’re tracking rain chances for Saturday which look to be more widespread and a bit heavier in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range.

