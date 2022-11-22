Missouri Governor Parson naming new attorney general Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson will name the state’s next attorney general on Wednesday.

The governor is no stranger to naming a new attorney general. In 2018, Governor Parson named Eric Schmitt to the position after Josh Hawley won the election to the U.S. Senate. Earlier this month, Schmitt won an election for the U.S. Senate.

Governor Parson must also name a new state treasurer after Missourians elected Scott Fitzgerald to the office of auditor.

The governor will make his attorney general announcement at 9:30 a.m.

