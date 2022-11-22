Temps near 60° today, rain on the way this week

Weather Discussion: Our temperatures today are more spring-like than what is typical for mid-November.

Highs will sit near 60° this afternoon with full sun. Once the sun drops tonight the temperatures will quickly plummet so prepare to bundle up tonight. Overnight lows tonight dip to 38° ahead of another day with temperatures in the 60s Wednesday.

This pattern 60s doesn’t last long. We’re getting new details on Thanksgiving rain chances. With low pressure moving northward out of the Gulf Thursday, some spot rain chances are possible on Thanksgiving morning. While I can’t rule out a light drizzle for the Thanks for Giving Parade, I wouldn’t let this low rain chance keep you from attending. More showers are expected in the afternoon/evening of Thanksgiving day.

Additionally, we’re tracking new rain chances for the weekend. Widespread rain is possible Friday night through Saturday morning.

