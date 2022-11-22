Local organization given $1.25M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –A St. Louis organization that works to end homelessness for families in St. Louis has received a grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

Gateway180, the largest family shelter in Missouri, received a $1.25 million grant from the foundation. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history, according to a press release.

“Our goal at Gateway180 has always been to provide a safe and nurturing environment where vulnerable families can access the comprehensive support they need to build a better life,” said Kathy Connors, executive director of Gateway180. “This generous grant will allow us to do just that, providing greater flexibility to understand the needs of our families and, in response, offer wraparound support tailored to their specific challenges to help them work toward their long-term goals of housing stability.”

Gateway180 plans to use the grant money to continue innovating how they approach comprehensive solutions for families, including partnering with and incentivizing motels and landlords to provide stable housing and working one-on-one with families to give them needed support.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launched the Day 1 Families Fund in 2018.

