Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in North City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Twp people were shot in north St. Louis City Monday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were hot in the area of Union and West Florissant at the edge of the Mark Twain neighborhood just after 5 p.m. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the neck and wasn’t conscious when officers found him. The second victim was shot in the left arm.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate the incident. No other information was released on what led to the shooting.

