Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

The commission said it will review the university’s correction plan in 2024 and determine if further action needs to be taken.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency.

Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.

The commission said it will review the university’s correction plan in 2024 and determine if further action needs to be taken.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner
The man and woman are being sought by police in relation to an Oct. 26, 2022 shooting in the...
WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis
Urban League distributes thousands of Thanksgiving meals
Urban League distributes thousands of Thanksgiving meals
Chief Hayden
St. Louis City to hold town hall with finalists for police chief