Groundbreaking held Tuesday for East St. Louis’ first urgent care

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the first urgent care facility in East St. Louis.

“We are extremely pleased to be launching this much needed service for the residents of the greater East St. Louis metro area,” stated Larry McCulley, CEO of both SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital.

The 5,000-square-foot urgent care will be an addition to the existing SIHF Healthcare center at 2001 State Street. It will have four exam rooms, one procedure room, and lab and radiology services.

“As the recipient of a State of Illinois Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives grant, this is the first visible sign to the community of our efforts and is serving as the public launch of our Transformation project, which will be named LifeBridge,” McCulley noted. The LifeBridge campaign is about our actions to connect health and social conditions together for a path to health. The LifeBridge campaign is the umbrella name specific to our Transformation project that will co-exist with SIHF Healthcare, Touchette Regional Hospital, and our partners.

The $2.8 million investment is partially funded by the State of Illinois. In addition to the urgent care, it will include community health workers, affordable and supportive housing, improved access to specialty care and a new electronic health record system at Tourchette.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.