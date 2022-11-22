Florissant woman pleads guilty to stealing thousands in PPP loans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant woman pleaded guilty to charges that she stole more than $100,000 in PPP loans.

Lakenya Hobbs, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank fraud and wire fraud. Prosecutors say she filled out an application for a PPP loan in March 2021 and received $81,223. The money did not go towards business payroll as it was intended but was used at restaurants, electronic stores and for airfare. Hobbs also took out some of the money in cash. In October 2021, she applied for loan forgiveness and received it, saying on the application the money was for payroll.

Hobbs also applied for a $20,344 loan in May 2021. Prosecutors say she inflated her gross income on the application and later got the loan forgiven.

Hobbs is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb 22 and could face up to 30 years in prison.

