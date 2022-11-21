Warmer weather arrives this afternoon

Weather Discussion: Today kick-starts a warm-up that we’ll enjoy through the end of the month.

Bundle up when you head out early, but you can shed layers this afternoon. After a cold morning with many sitting in the 20s and lower 30s, this afternoon we’ll enjoy highs reaching 54°. It will be breezy today as winds gust around 20mph. Tuesday and Wednesday are clear for travel with high pressure keeping us clear and bringing temperatures near 60°.

Thanksgiving looks great because of mild temperatures in the 50s and scattered rain chances. The showers move in along a late afternoon cold front. Accumulations will sit right around a tenth to a quarter inch. Many will be missed by the rain and will be able to enjoy a dry Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.