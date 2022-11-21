Polar Express returns to St. Louis Union Station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Polar Express Train Ride has returned to St. Louis Union Station.

Trains depart St. Louis Union Station every night during the season at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:15 p.m. On select dates, trains also run at 8:30 p.m.

Coach tickets start at $35. The Polar Express runs through Dec. 30.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

