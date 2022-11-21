More Mild Days, Chance of Rain Late Week

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: The mild days (for November) keep coming as highs reach near 60 Tuesday & Wednesday. However, temperatures are still chilly in the evening and cold in the morning. But afternoons will be mild.

Thanksgiving looks wet at times. Forecast models are increasingly showing a good chance of rain. However the exact time and coverage (how widespread it will be) is uncertain. It will be in the 40s in the morning with a chance for a few showers. And then mid 50s with a higher chance for some rain during the afternoon and evening.

Friday may have some light showers, but largely we look to be in between systems with a better chance of rain arriving Saturday.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nov 21 morning weather
Warmer weather arrives this afternoon
The Warm Up Begins Tomorrow
The Warm Up Begins Tomorrow
Sunny & slightly less cold today.
One more chilly day before a nice warm-up
Warmer weather arrives this afternoon
Warmer weather arrives this afternoon