More Mild Days, Chance of Rain Late Week

Weather Discussion: The mild days (for November) keep coming as highs reach near 60 Tuesday & Wednesday. However, temperatures are still chilly in the evening and cold in the morning. But afternoons will be mild.

Thanksgiving looks wet at times. Forecast models are increasingly showing a good chance of rain. However the exact time and coverage (how widespread it will be) is uncertain. It will be in the 40s in the morning with a chance for a few showers. And then mid 50s with a higher chance for some rain during the afternoon and evening.

Friday may have some light showers, but largely we look to be in between systems with a better chance of rain arriving Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.