Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

This Jan. 31, 2018 file photo shows a Lyft logo on a Lyft driver's car in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday.

The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.

The code will be posted on Breakthru Beverage Missouri’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

