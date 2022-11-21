House Rabbit Society of Missouri seeking donations after theft

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) – An organization dedicated to helping rescue some of our most vulnerable furry friends is asking for help.

On Friday, the House Rabbit Society of Missouri discovered someone stole 48 crates from the shed at their Fenton facility. The organization is volunteer-based, and the theft hits them especially hard this time of year.

“So we do a major service there with helping abandoned animals, abandoned rabbits in our area, that’s our expertise, and at this time of year this is when our members depend on us for our boarding services for their rabbits when they’re going out on vacation visiting family,” said Joy Gioia, president of House Rabbit Society of Missouri.

The organization told News 4 they are looking at about $3,500 in damage. Click here to help the House Rabbit Society of Missouri.

