Episode 210: Bijoux Chocolates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Bijoux means jewel. If you look at Meggie Mobley’s creations that’s exactly what they look like, colorful beautiful gemstones. That taste delicious. The handcrafted chocolates can be found at her shop in Des Peres and soon in Webster Groves at a brand-new shop and production area.

The smell of chocolate fills the space thanks to a very fancy machine that helps craft the artisan chocolates. The bonbons are hand-painted and filled with unique flavors like red currant Crème brûlée or lemon. There are traditional flavors as well including salted caramel, the best seller.

We chatted about the steps leading up to opening her first shop, the science behind the perfect bite of chocolate, and the role her family played in helping her chase her dreams to create Bijoux Chocolates.

To order Bijoux Chocolates and find a retail location: bijouxchocolates.com/about

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.