7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar not seeking re-election

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – After losing the race to be St. Louis’ next Board of Alderman President, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar has decided not to run for re-election.

On Monday, Coatar announced that he would not be running for re-election, nor would he be running for any other office in the upcoming Spring municipal elections.

“In the coming months, I look forward to finishing my term as 7th Ward Alderman,” read part of his statement. “There is still a lot of work to be done to improve our community, and I look forward to finding new ways to serve the City and region.”

Thank you to the 7th ward. It is time for my family's next chapter. pic.twitter.com/oNcsl3EKMN — Jack Coatar (@JackCoatar) November 21, 2022

Earlier this month, Megan Green defeated Coatar to become the next Aldermanic president. He has served as the 7th Ward Alderman for the past seven years.

