The Warm Up Begins Tomorrow

Weather Discussion:

Since November 12th we’ve been experiencing a stretch of cold temps where the highs ranged between 32 and 44°. Lows tonight are in the 20s, and tomorrow will bring a nice change to the cold pattern as we begin a nice warm up.

With high pressure setting up east of Illinois, we’ll have a return of southerly winds and temperatures in the 50s Monday. This warming will continue through Thanksgiving.

There is some positive news about the Thanksgiving forecast. Latest trends are showing the rain scattered in the afternoon and evening. And the probability of rain sits at only 20%. Most locations will likely be dry. And for those that do get rain, it will be less than 0.25″

Past Thanksgiving, we cool only slightly for Black Friday, then we warm right back up into a stretch of warmer temperatures that looks to last through the end of November.

