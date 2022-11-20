Pevely man charged with domestic assault, firing shotgun at officers

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 44-year-old Pevely man was charged after authorities alleged he strangled his former girlfriend, threatened to kill her, and then fired his shotgun at officers who responded to the scene.

Charging documents allege Jason G. Phillips of the 700 block of Old State Road South became angry at having to move out of the house soon that he and his former girlfriend were living in. The woman said he hit and strangled her, leaving injuries to her face and neck. Phillips went to get his shotgun, charges say, and the woman and her daughter left the house.

Three Pevely Police officers responded to the house and found Phillips in the basement stairwell with the shotgun. He dropped the weapon, but police said he would not comply with additional commands. Phillips was pepper-sprayed but then grabbed his shotgun again and turned toward the officers.

An officer fired a shot at Phillips but missed. He returned a shot but did not hit any of the officers. The Pevely officers called for assistance from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, which later arrested Phillips.

Phillips is charged with domestic assault, assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

