One more chilly day before a nice warm-up

Weather Discussion: Sunny & slightly less cold today. The winds won’t be an issue like they were Saturday.

Since November 12th we’ve been experiencing a stretch of cold temps where the highs sat between 32 and 44°. Today is the last day before a nice warm-up. Temperatures will rise to the lower 40s this afternoon. Lows tonight are in the 20s, and tomorrow will bring a nice change to the cold pattern.

With high pressure setting up east of Illinois, we’ll have a return of southerly winds and temperatures in the 50s Monday. The warm stretch lasts until Thanksgiving.

There is some positive news about the Thanksgiving forecast. Latest trends are showing Thursday sitting warmer in the 50s, with the rain scattered in the afternoon and evening. I don’t think you’ll have to worry about any outdoor plans getting rained out.

Past Thanksgiving, we have a chilly day Friday ahead of a stretch of warmer temperatures that looks to last through the end of November.

