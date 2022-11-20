Officers shoot, kill armed man after SWAT negotiation in O’Fallon, MO, police say

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a SWAT team response in O’Fallon, Missouri, Saturday afternoon, police said.

The O’Fallon Police Department said officers were called to Longfellow Circle just after 2:30 p.m. for an assault. It is unclear who called police. A man in his early 30s then barricaded himself inside a house, which led to a crisis intervention team responding.

SWAT negotiators communicated with the man inside the house, police said. Eventually, he walked out of the house with a weapon, which is when officers shot and killed him. Police did not specify Saturday evening the weapon he had. No officers were injured in the incident.

No other information was immediately known about the identity of the man. The St. Charles County Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation. The team was created to investigate “high-level and officer-involved critical incidents.”

News 4 reported a story earlier this month about how St. Charles County SWAT negotiators work in a crisis situation. The county’s SWAT team is called to an average of eight to 10 situations involving barricaded people every year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.