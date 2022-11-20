Marquette High School to have virtual learning Monday, Tuesday following threats

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Rockwood School District announced that Marquette High School will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday following two threats in consecutive days the week before that led to school dismissing early.

A bomb threat was made on social media Thursday. The district said the person responsible for the threat has been identified. Friday’s threat, which was Airdropped to students’ cell phones, prompted multiple police agencies to respond and the school to evacuate.

A spokesperson for the Rockwood School District said that the person responsible for Friday’s threat has not been identified. The Chesterfield Police Department did not have any updates to provide on Sunday when reached by phone.

The district said staff and counselors will be at the school Monday and Tuesday for any students or staff who need help. The school week was already set to be a shortened one with the Thanksgiving holiday.

All other Rockwood schools will follow their regular schedules this week. The district said in a Facebook post that Marquette parents and students can find more information regarding this week’s learning on ParentSquare and StudentSquare.

