ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after bailing from a stolen vehicle and trying to cross I-70.

According to authorities, the man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 after he bailed from the vehicle he stole.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. This was at the intersection of I-70 and Carrie Avenue.

