Lighting of ‘Tree of Light’ kicks off Winterfest

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 helped kick off the start of the holiday season in Kiener plaza downtown.

News 4′s Cory Stark and Samantha Jones helped flip the switch on the Salvation Army Tree of Lights.

It’s also the official kickoff for Winterfest.

You can enjoy all your Winterfest favorites like ice skating, s’mores stations and more.

Winterfest runs through new year’s day.

