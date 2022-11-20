Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FIFA World Cup starts Sunday just days after St. Louis City SC played in the first-ever soccer match at CITYPARK.

CITYPARK and the Pat Connolly Tavern are some of the many places in the area hosting World Cup parties.

The Pat Connolly Tavern co-owner Joe Jovanovich is hoping to ride the soccer wave the city is on.

“Definitely a lot anticipation in the community, especially, with City SC starting up,” Jovanovich said. “We’ll be doing happy hour prices during the watch parties. I think it’s a great sort of opportunity to build off of all this energy. We’ve been feeling it.”

Stuart Hultgren is a part of the St. Louligans, a group of super fans who invaded CITYPARK for its first-ever match. He told News 4 he’s looking forward to World Cup watch parties.

“It was cold. It was a lot of fun,” Hultgren said. “It was a dream come through true. You know, years and years waiting for that. I think we have been a soccer town for a long time. I mean--you look at all the national teams over the years have had St. Louisans on the team. It’s been a soccer town, but it feels good to have more excitement and, I guess, physical evidence shall we say, in the form of a very large stadium.”

