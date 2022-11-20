Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener

By Deion Broxton
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FIFA World Cup starts Sunday just days after St. Louis City SC played in the first-ever soccer match at CITYPARK.

CITYPARK and the Pat Connolly Tavern are some of the many places in the area hosting World Cup parties.

The Pat Connolly Tavern co-owner Joe Jovanovich is hoping to ride the soccer wave the city is on.

“Definitely a lot anticipation in the community, especially, with City SC starting up,” Jovanovich said. “We’ll be doing happy hour prices during the watch parties. I think it’s a great sort of opportunity to build off of all this energy. We’ve been feeling it.”

Stuart Hultgren is a part of the St. Louligans, a group of super fans who invaded CITYPARK for its first-ever match. He told News 4 he’s looking forward to World Cup watch parties.

“It was cold. It was a lot of fun,” Hultgren said. “It was a dream come through true. You know, years and years waiting for that. I think we have been a soccer town for a long time. I mean--you look at all the national teams over the years have had St. Louisans on the team. It’s been a soccer town, but it feels good to have more excitement and, I guess, physical evidence shall we say, in the form of a very large stadium.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorney General’s office receives third round of funding to clear backlog of sexual assault kits
Attorney General’s office receives third round of funding to clear backlog of sexual assault kits
Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener
Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener
Attorney General’s office receives third round of funding to clear backlog of sexual assault kits
Attorney General’s office receives third round of funding to clear backlog of sexual assault kits
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City
3-year-old shot in St. Louis City