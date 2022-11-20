Blues to honor CVPA community, first responders at Monday’s game

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Blues will have students and staff from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and first responders in attendance Monday night for a pregame ceremonial puck drop weeks after someone killed a student and teacher at the school.

Two CVPA students will sing the national anthem before the game. Other students will have their art displayed in the Blues for Kids section.

Some first responders will also take part in the pregame ceremony, including police officers and EMS. The game is at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks.

Additional teachers and staff have been invited to the game as well.

