Blues to honor CVPA community, first responders at Monday’s game

Enterprise Center
Enterprise Center(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Blues will have students and staff from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and first responders in attendance Monday night for a pregame ceremonial puck drop weeks after someone killed a student and teacher at the school.

Two CVPA students will sing the national anthem before the game. Other students will have their art displayed in the Blues for Kids section.

Some first responders will also take part in the pregame ceremony, including police officers and EMS. The game is at 7 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks.

Additional teachers and staff have been invited to the game as well.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener
Fans, businesses gearing up for World Cup just days after St. Louis City SC opener
Cardinals non-tender Alex Reyes
Class 6 District 4 Title game
High School Game of the Week: Parkway Central vs. Vashon (Class 4 District 6 Championship)
St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) scores against Washington Capitals goaltender...
Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4