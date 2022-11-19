Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday.

The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.

For the students, the wagon train is the culmination of weeks of learning about food insecurity.

“It’s really impactful for them to learn about this big thing that feels hard and upsetting and they have big feelings about and then being part of a solution and channeling those feelings into something important,” said second-grade teacher Rachel McDermott.

This year, 5,600 non-perishable food items were donated during the event.

